Politics Thu, 20 Aug 2020

Cracks emerge in PNC as two factions set different dates for Congress

81018001 Dr Edward Mahama

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the People’s National Convention (PNC) in consultation with the party’s leader, Dr Edward Mahama, has set 26 September 2020 as the date for its Congress.

A statement dated Thursday, 20 August 2020 and signed by the party’s five-time flagbearer, Dr Mahama, who is also serving as Ambassador-at-Large in the Akufo-Addo government, said nominations were officially opened for interested aspirants to get into the fray.

This comes just a day after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 held at the UDS Guest House in Accra, slated the National Congress for electing a flag bearer and national executive officers, for 19 September 2020.

At that meeting, the party said it had officially opened nominations starting form Wednesday, 19 August 2020 to 25 August 2020.

A statement signed by the party’s National Chairman Bernard Mornah, named the following people as members of the Congress Committee to fashion out all related modalities for the preparation and conduct of the Congress.

They are: Colonel Luri Bayorbor, Prof Raymond Atuguba, Dr George Aguilijam, Issah Adam, Comrade Sulemana Seidu, Christiena Bentie, Dr Kumi Ansah Koi and Matthew Bakinam.

NEC further directed parent regions of newly-created regions to organise regional conferences for the election of executives.

However, the Edward Mahama faction said picking of forms and filing of nominations starts on Monday, 24 August 2020.

Read the Edward Mahama faction’s full statement below:

PNC SETTLES ON 26TH SEPTEMBER FOR CONGRESS

The Chairman of the council of elders in consultation with the leader of our great party has opened nomination for Congress. Picking of forms and filing to commence on the 24th of August and ends on the 7th of September 2020 close of day.

Vetting committee will commence work on the 10th to the 21st of September 2020.

Vetting committee members include:

1. Col. Bayebor (Chairman of the Party council of elder)

2. Dr Agulijam Akanlug

3. Lawyer Issah Adam

4. Emmanuel Akanai Akazabri

5. Ben bukum

6. Angela Guma

7. Ham Ouartey

The National Treasurer Mr. Akane Adams and his team will be in charge of giving and receiving of nomination forms from 24th August to the 7th of September

Accreditation committee Members include:

1. Sampson Asampana

2: Yaro Alhassan

3. Kaba

3: Karim Suale

4: Ben Bukari

5: Jacob Nabla

7: People's Inusah

8: Mr Yakubu

9: Mallam Yakubu

10: Bakinam Matthew

11: Sakina Salifu

12: Siba Alhassan

13: Janet Nabla

14:Mr Yakubu

15: Albert Adongo

16: Hajia Ajara

17: Robbert Dambo

Media and Publicity committee members:

1: Awudu Ishaq

2: Dela Tenge

3: Akane Adams

4: Emmanuel Wilson

5: Emmanuel Gawuga

6: Kwabena Anim

7: Robbert Dambo

8. Bala Maikamkam

Documentation Validation committee members:

1: H.E. Hajia Ali Hajara

2: Dela Tenge

3: Akane Adams

4: Mr Prince

5. Bala Maikamkam

6. Mr. Kaba

Transportation Committee Members

1: Jacob Amoako

2: Janet Nabla

3: Akane Adams

4. Alhaji Yahaya Tahiru

5. Alhaji Imoro

Manifesto committee members

1: Dr. Edward Mahama

2: Bernard Mornah

3: Lawyer Issah Adam

4: Dr Wumbeago

5: Dr. Agulijam

6: Akane Adams

7: Emmanuel Wilson

8: Awudu Ishaq.

9: Hon. Moses Daniba

10: Hon. Apasara

11: Janet Nabla

12: Cecil-Rhodes Dogbe

13: Patience Adam

14: Hidaya Sangu

Constitution committee

1: Dr. Edward Mahama

2: Bernard Mornah

3: Lawyer Issah

4: Lawyer Abdullah

5: Hon. Moses Daniba

6: Hon. Apasara

7: Akane Adams

8: Lawyer Kingsley Kanton

9: Dr Wumbeago

10: Dr. Agulijam

11: Janet Nabla

12: Awudu Issaq

13: Hajia Ajara

14: Cecil Dogbe

15: Patience Adam

16: Hidaya Sangu

Congress is on the 26th of September 2020.

All the above congress committees will be presided over by the Chairman of the council of elders of the party colonel Bayebor together with the leader of the party Dr Edward Nasigrie Mahama.

APPROVED FILING FEES

# National Executives Aspirants

Flagbearer = 50,000

Chairman = 30,000

Vice Chairman= 25,000

Gen. Secretary= 20,000

Dep. Gen. Sec.= 10,000

Treasurer = 10,000

Organiser = 10,000

Deputy organiser 7,000

Communications secretary = 6000

Youth Organiser = 5,000

Dep. Youth Organiser= 3,000

Women Organiser= 2,500

# Regional Executive

Chairman= 2,000

Vice Chairman = 1,500

Secretary = 1,500

Dep. Secretary = 1,000

Treasurer = 1,000

Organiser = 1,000

Youth Organiser= 500

Dep. Youth Organiser = 500

Women Organiser = 250

# Constituency Executive

Chairman = 200

Vice Chairman= 100

All others = 50

NB: Every amount quoted above is in Ghana cedis.

Payments for both nomination forms and filing fees must be paid into the party's account number

000368 0112010009265

Bank: Societe Generale Bank Ghana

Accounts name: Peoples National Convention

Branch: Kotobabi/Newtown Branch

Photocopy receipt of payment should be given to the treasurer and his team at the party's office.

National nomination forms GHS200.00

Regional nomination forms regional GHS50.00

No cash or personal cheques will be entertained. Banker’s drafts only

All contestants are urged to co-operate with this road map

Copies of guidelines for aspirants are contained in the nomination forms.

Thank you.

Signed:

H.E. Dr. Edward Nasigrie Mahama.

PNC Leader.

Source: Class FM

