Create more jobs in your second term - Cape Coast residents to government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-elect

Residents in the Cape Coast Metropolis have charged the next New Patriotic government to create more jobs in its second term to reduce the high unemployment rate in the country.

They said the increasing rate of social vices and among other bad behaviours perpetuated in various communities were as a result of joblessness in the Metropolitan Area.



They commended the Akufo Addo led NPP Government for implementing projects established to engage the Ghanaian citizenry to sustain their livelihoods.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast, Madam Afua Dadzie, a fishmonger indicated that even though the NPP had helped to make lives a little comfortable, there was the need to keep on with his good works.



"After the President was sworn into office in 2021, he should kindly come to the aid of the youth by building more factories in the country and also help us in our fishing work ", she said.



Madam Dadzie added that the youth as future leaders of the country, needed to be given more attention in order to reduce deviant behavior in the society.

Madam Dadzie urged all political parties to put their differences aside and support the president to promote peace and unity in the country.



Mr. Emmanuel Ntiful, a carpenter said Cape Coast needed its own share of the ‘One District One factory’ project and urged all to realise the visions of government.



Ms. Olivia Odoom, a trader after expressing dissatisfaction in the incumbent Government also hoped that things turned for the better in four more years to come.



