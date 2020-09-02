Politics

Crime has no expiry date, NDC govt will prosecute all thugs in NPP - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is warning the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) thugs who have been creating chaos and beating NDC faithfuls that they will not walk for free forever.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, they will deal with everyone who created chaos in this country when the party returns to power.



“These thugs have been emboldened to engage in more brutalities and atrocities against NDC supporters and members of public because they’ve been shielded”, Sammy Gyamfi said in response to the beating and assault of Ododiodio Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vandepuye.



“Crime is crime and there is no statute of limitations to the prosecution of crime. Crime has no expiry date, and so we are a law abiding citizens. That is why we have done the needful in accordance with due process and rule of law by reporting the matter to the police”, he noted

Mr Vandepuye was allegedly assaulted by some thugs alleged to be NPP sympathizers, loyal to the aspiring NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ododiodio, Nii Lante Bannerman.



Mr Gyamfi said, “we expect that investigations be conducted and perpetrators brought to book. But should they be left of the hook like the perpetrators of the Ayawaso West Wuogon were left of the hook, the Banda perpetrators were left off the hook by the chief sponsor President Akufo-Addo, they should know that they will not walk free forever because surely the day of reckoning, the day of accountability is coming for them and they will answer for their crimes.



He added that Ayawaso West Wuogon is still fresh in the minds of NDC faithfuls, adding that an NDC government will apply the rule of law on these recalcitrant people.

