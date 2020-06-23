General News

Criminals will be leaders soon due to vote-buying – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and leader of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has lashed out at parliamentary aspirants who purportedly influenced delegates with money in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

He has expressed fret over how delegates were supposedly swayed with money in buying their conscience to vote for candidates who are not truly the reflection of the people they represent.



He has described the practice as terrifying and invariably posing danger and has the tendency of jeopardizing Ghana’s democracy.



Kofi Akpaloo disclosed this in an interview on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Tuesday, emphasizing the situation would only produce dishonest people to lead the country.



He underscored the situation would also increase corruption as people who would want to contest in any election would have to find ways of getting the financial muscle to induce delegates.



The presidential aspirant took a swipe at the security agencies and investigative institutions for allowing their operations to be restricted by politicians instead of being independent to investigate chattels of past and current government officials.

He asserted candidates who are alleged to have paid money in buying votes would have been investigated and if found culpable would be disqualified and made to face full rigours of the law.



He stressed the situation endangers Ghana’s future since criminals who have the financial muscles would be elected to rule the country.



“Ghana’s future is bleak if this situation persists and we are definitely going to have criminals managing us because someone could easily pay his or her way out to get the power.”



Kofi Akpaloo thus indicated there is no independent civil society group in Ghana since they can’t rise to speak against this development, describing their works as partisan.



He has, therefore, appealed to the Ghanaian electorates to massively vote for his party to win the December 7 polls to help eliminate this scourge in Ghana politics.

He has also promised to be a president who would work to propel the country in development devoid of cronyism, not keen on whether being a one-term president or not if the right thing is done.













