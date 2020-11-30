Curse politicians who engage in vote-buying – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia known popularly as General Mosquito has advised electorates to curse any politician who comes to them to buy votes.

According to him, for four years, politicians who were given the power and money to help in the development of the people have sat on the monies but will come after four years to distribute monies and other materials to buy votes.



To him, it’s imperative that these monies and material things given to electorates should be taken and when they are asked to swear an oath, they should agree but also curse the politician if the monies been distributed are for the taxpayer.

“Politicians will come to you after four years when they have enjoyed power and will give out monies to get you to vote for them. They will buy cloth, rice and other material things to encourage you to vote for them.



"When they bring the money, take the money and agree to curse yourself that you will vote for them but also curse the politician that if the money he/she is giving to you is money meant for development or is for the taxpayer then he should bring the rest of the money or he will also be dealt with by the gods,” he told electorates in Jomoro in the Western Region.