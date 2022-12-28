Cut down size of government not reshuffle – Joe Jackson

Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson

The Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson, has reiterated calls to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to cut down the size of his government instead of a planned reshuffle.

Mr. Jackson made the call through his Twitter handle.



"Dear HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we need a reduction, not a reshuffle! Please cut the size of government significantly.#BrokeGhana#HardDecisions #FiscalDiscipline," he tweeted.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to the Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, must immediately reduce the number of appointees serving in his government.

In the view of Mr. Jackson, the country can no longer afford to pay for the number of appointees; hence, the government must be downsized.



The Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance's call is in reaction to reports in a section of the media that President Akufo-Addo will be reshuffling his ministers.