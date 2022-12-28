4
Menu
News

Cut down size of government not reshuffle – Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson121212121213133 Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson, has reiterated calls to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to cut down the size of his government instead of a planned reshuffle.

Mr. Jackson made the call through his Twitter handle.

"Dear HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we need a reduction, not a reshuffle! Please cut the size of government significantly.#BrokeGhana#HardDecisions #FiscalDiscipline," he tweeted.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to the Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, must immediately reduce the number of appointees serving in his government.

In the view of Mr. Jackson, the country can no longer afford to pay for the number of appointees; hence, the government must be downsized.

The Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance's call is in reaction to reports in a section of the media that President Akufo-Addo will be reshuffling his ministers.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: