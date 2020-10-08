Cut off my head if NPP doesn’t lose massive votes in Ashanti – Prophet

NPP chairman, Freddie Blay, President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo and Mr. John Boadu

Host of Ogyie Mmere on Angel 102.9 FM in Accra, Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen has said that his head should be cut off if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not lose massive votes in the upcoming elections in its stronghold, the Ashanti region.

The prophet who claims credit for over 90% of the “spiritual work” that saw the NPP win the 2016 general elections by a historic margin after staying in opposition for eight years claimed that he saw it in a vision that, “Asanteman has become wise”.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he said contrary to popular belief that the NPP would win every seat in the Ashanti region even if a goat is chosen as its candidate, this year’s elections would come with a huge surprise.



“Immediately he turned into a goat, the whole crowd dispersed; this means that the people of Ashanti would for the first time in their history refrain from voting for the NPP on the scale that they have always done and that would cost the party a lot”, he interpreted his vision.

Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen also indicated that, he saw: “That the heavens had opened very wide; and there was a bold inscription on the cloud that read ‘ASANTEMAN ANI ABIE’ (Asanteman has become wise”.)”.



He challenged the show host to take note of the date that he made his pronouncements and ensure that his head is severed should his prophecy not come to pass after the elections on December 7, 2020.