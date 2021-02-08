Cylinder explosion kills mother; husband, baby injured

File photo:The cause of the fire explosion is not yet to be known

A mother has died in a gas explosion at Abogri, a suburb of New Jauben South Municipality of the Eastern region.

The deceased Ellen Adubea Antwi Christabel died while on admission at Eastern Regional Hospital.



Her 29-year-old husband Zakaria Osmanu and their seven (7) month old baby also sustained second-degree burns. Both were admitted at the same Hospital and are recuperating.

The cause of the incident is not yet known but according to some co-tenants in the house, they heard an explosion followed by a distress scream for help by the victims who were in the room.