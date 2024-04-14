Cynthia Morrison defeated in Agona West NPP parliamentary primary

MP for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison

Incumbent MP for Agona West Cynthia Morrison was defeated in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13.

She secured 152 votes while, Christopher Arthur, garnered 240 to become the Parliamentary Candidate in the election held at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.



Ben Yamoah polled 221, Yawson Otoo also secured 168 and Joseph Afrankwa had 155



Cynthia Morrison, a two-term MP won the seat during the 2016 parliamentary election.

She was contested by Charles Obeng-Inkoom of the National Democratic Congress and Evans Idan Coffie of the Convention People’s Party.



In the 2020 election, she garnered 30,513 out of a total of 59,193 valid votes cast as against Paul Ofori-Amoah of the opposition National Democratic Congress who secured 27,673 votes, and an independent candidate Ishmael Kofi Tekyi Turkson who had 1,007 votes.