DCE lauds voting process in Pru East constituency

Mr. Joshua Kwaku Abonkrah, the Pru East District Chief Executive, Monday expressed satisfaction with voting processes at the various polling stations in the Pru East constituency of the Bono East Region.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he voted at the Yeji SHS polling station around 1015 hours and was highly impressed about how the electorate and political party agents were conducting themselves.



Mr. Abonkrah commended the election officials for complying with the COVID-19 protocols and implored the electorate to come out in their numbers to vote.

Out of the 684 registered voters, only 157 of them had cast their ballots during the visit, and there were queues at many of the polling stations in Yeji township.