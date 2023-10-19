Dafeamekpor slams Dr Bawumia for donating ‘only GH¢160k’ to Volta flood victims

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (right) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has slammed the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following a donation he made towards supporting victims of the flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams in the Volta Region.

In a post shared on X (formerly called Twitter) on Wednesday, October 19, 2023, the MP accused the vice president of discrimination.



He said that Dr Bawumia donated items and money worth GH¢12 million to flood victims in Sierra Leone but he is only giving items and money that sum up to GH¢160,000 to the Volta Region flood victims.



“In August 2017, Dr Bawumia Donated $1m (Ghc12m) in cash & items to flood victims in Sierra Leone.



“However, in October 2023, he comes to visit Flood Victims in the Volta Region & gives us Ghc160k ($13k) in cash & items,” he wrote on X

“When we talk of deliberate discrimination, they say No,” Dafeamekpor added.



Several parts of the Volta Region have been devastated by the flood caused by the spillage of excess water from two dams in the region, the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam.



More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes and several properties including homes and appliances in them as well as farms and vehicles have been destroyed.



The government has had to form an inter-ministerial committee to assess the extent of the havoc caused by the spillage in other to provide the needed assistance to the citizenry.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has even visited the hardest hit communities, including Mepe and has assured them that his government would do all it can to get them out of the current situation.



Aerial footages of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The pictures captured by TV3 showed vast acres of land overtaken by flood water.



Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals and companies could be seen submerged in water.

View the MP’s post below:





In August 2017, Dr Bawumia Donated $1m (Ghc12m) in cash & items to flood victims in Sierra Leone.



However, in October 2023, he comes to visit Flood Victims in the Volta Region & gives us Ghc160k ($13k) in cash & items.



When we talk of deliberate discrimination, they say No. pic.twitter.com/TRzQHcoeiS — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) October 19, 2023

BAI/AW



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.