Dagbon deserves cabinet Ministers - Group advocates

Minister of Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

Source: Abdullah Saha, Contributor

The people of Dagbon Traditional Area overwhelmingly voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2020 general elections.

The NPP won nine out of the 18 Parliamentary seats in the Northern Region with majority of them in the Dagbon Traditional Area.



These are Yendi, Mion, Nantong, Tolon, Gushiegu, Karaga, Tatale-Sanguli and Zabzugu in the Dagbon Kingdom and Bimbila constituency in the Nanung Traditional Area.



President elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's votes increased by a satisfactory margin as compared to the 2016 polls.



This accounts for a group calling itself, Dagbon Youth for Peace call for more cabinet ministerial positions for Dagombas in the next government.

According to the group's Chairman, Mohammed Nyaba, Dagombas really demonstrated their gratitude to Nana Addo's government for the restoration of peace and unity in the Dagbon Kingdom.



He commended the Minister of Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal for his stellar performance in the Dagbon Kingdom which culminated in the the NPP's resounding victory in the area.



He recalled the construction of the Mion Palace, resourcing the Yaa-Naa, the Yoo-Naa and other initiatives rolled out by the Minister which served as game changer.



Mohammed Nyaba congratulated the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and urged him to do more for the Dagbon Kingdom.

