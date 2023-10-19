Dam spillage: Akufo-Addo’s comment insensitive – Asah-Asante

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Asah-Asante has described President Akufo-Addo’s comment as insensitive to the plight of the flood victims.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Wednesday Dr. Asah-Asante stated that the comments from the President undermines the constitutions of the law.



“I have commended him for going there and all that but I have a problem with his comment. In fact, I was not looking forward to the comments from the President. I describe the whole comments as unfortunate, unnecessary and insensitive to the plight of the people there.



"Above all it is unfair to the people and it undermines the very Constitution which guides the conduct of everybody. Let us remember that the President takes his power from the Constitution.



"The tail end of the Constitution has the President’s oath. If you look at some of the building blocks, one of them is that the President is ready to serve the people of this country. He is ready and dedicated to the well-being of the people of this country. He will do right to all manner of people in this country,” Dr. Asah-Asante stated.



He continued: “So where from that statement in the President talking in election manners. Those comments I believe were unnecessary and the forum he found himself was a wrong forum to make those comments.”



Background

President Akufo-Addo has stated that though some of the affected communities by Akosombo Dam Spillage did not vote for him he is in the area because he has taken oath for all Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo made the comments when he visited some residents of Mepe and other affected areas on Monday October 16 2023 to see for himself the effects of the spillage on the communities.



Several Communities around the Volta Lake have been submerged in water, displacing many residents.



Flooding due to the spillage has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to try and save what’s left of their belongings.



President Akufo-Addo however added that he will ensure that all affected communities are given the needed help.