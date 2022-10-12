Damongo: NPP inaugurates Youth Wing

Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Wing in the Damongo Constituency has been inaugurated to champion the activities of the youth in the constituency.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, in a speech during the launch in Larabanga urged the youth in the constituency to work extra hard towards the agenda of breaking the 8 and also retain the Damongo constituency seat as well as win more seats in the Savannah region for the party come 2024 general elections.



He said the leadership of the NPP in the Savannah Region led by Chairman Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana aka Prof Kalamonia is doing everything possible to win every vote in every corner of the region for the party and that can only be achieved through hard work especially from the youth front since the victory of every political party is in the hands of the youth.



Jinapor assured the youth that the Damongo constituency will still go the way of the NPP since the party has done a lot in his first tenure as the MP for the area and is seeing an unprecedented developmental project and job creation, especially for the youth adding that the NPP after winning the Damongo seat never stopped campaigning in the constituency.



He added that in the very near future, the Savannah Region will become the stronghold of the NPP since all is in place to transform the region adding that the NDC can win in all the regions but the Savannah Region will fall flat soon for the NPP.



On Larabanga, Jinapor said the newly constructed Islamic Senior High School will soon see constructional works of dormitories, administration block and other facilities before it starts full operations with Dr Bawumia set to inspect its progress work.

Meanwhile, the MP for the Damongo Constituency disclosed that the Larabanga community AstroTurf would be commissioned in the coming weeks as electrification issues in the park has been solved.



The Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana addressing the youth urged them to work very hard to continue to keep the NDC in opposition.



He mentioned that the NPP has so far done a lot in the Larabanga community including the provision of an AstroTurf and many others.



He said there is no region and constituency in Ghana that is not yearning to have Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor as their MP.



He used the opportunity to appeal to the chiefs and people of the Larabanga community to continuously pray for the Damongo constituency MP to be able to win again for more development to be brought to the Damongo constituency.

The Savannah Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Mr Raphael Akati commended the Damongo constituency Youth Organiser for coming out with the brilliant idea of involving the youth of the constituency by inaugurating the youth wing of the constituency towards retaining the Damongo seat.



He urged all constituency youth organisers to equally inaugurate their youth wings as well since the NPP is poised to win all the seats in the Savannah Region.



The Youth Organiser of the NPP for the Damongo constituency Yakubu Yussif thanked the MP of the Damongo Constituency for his support, especially for the youth in the constituency.



He said he and his colleagues will campaign from farms to the markets to ensure the break the 8 whether the NDC likes it or not.



He said furniture and logistics were provided to schools in the constituency under the able tenureship of Jinapor as the MP and that is changing the narrative in the constituency.