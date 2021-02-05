Damongo: Providing water for residents will be my biggest achievement - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Jinapor is MP for Damongo

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo, has reassured his people of fulfilling his desire to achieve the target of providing them with potable drinking water.

According to him, this will be his biggest achievement as Member of Parliament (MP), haven seen firsthand, how the inhabitants have struggled to get good, clean drinking water for so long.



He has given assurance that as soon as possible, the Damongo Water Supply project, will kick off, hopeful that it is completed early enough to bring an end to this challenge.



According to a report by nkilgifmonline.com, Samuel Jinapor also stated that to make that possible, feasibility studies and mapping will be completed soon, to make way for pipe laying to commence by March 2021.

He also disclosed how the perennial water shortage in Damongo gives him sleepless nights, being one of the reasons he is so bent on working around the clock to ensure this dream doesn’t only stay on paper, but becomes a reality.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project in June 2020. The USD49 million Water Supply Project, being financed by the UK Export Finance and Bank is aimed at supplying portable water to the people of Damongo Township and its surrounding communities.



At the end of the project, it is estimated that 68,000 people with an average demand of 8,800 cubic metres of water daily will benefit.