Dampare is being attacked because ‘corrupt’ police never had such a radical leader – A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as ‘A Plus’, has stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, is witnessing a series of betrayals and attacks from his own people who regard him as a threat to their corrupt practices.

According to the social commentator cum politician, the police, specifically, some high-ranking ones, are unhappy with the fact that they are being led by ‘no-nonsense and radical’ Dampare, who does not condone such wrongdoings.



A Plus said some of these high-ranking police personnel, who see Dampare as a threat, are usually the ones who mastermind all kinds of rot within the police service, including the ones perpetrated by the junior staff.



He made these statements while highlighting his relationship with the IGP during an interview with KSM, “People are attacking Dampare because there has been so much rot in the police service and they have never experienced such a radical leader like him. He is trying to ensure that the police are doing police work.



“He wants to ensure that you can’t be standing by the roadside taking one-cedi bribes. So, when he came, there were some officers up there who were part of that. He couldn’t trust them to deal with that, so he brought a new crop of policemen out there checking everyone. Now they are crying that the small boys are not respecting the big men. If you are a big man and you’re a thief, nobody will respect you.”



He continued, “Alex Mensah and his team are people I don’t trust. They just want to get him out so they could have their way. These situations happen to everyone. It happens to people in high places who choose to do the right thing. Every time, an agenda is set against people who do the right thing.”

A Plus, however, rallied support for the IGP and the likes of the Special Prosecutor and Chief Justice, who according to him, are ‘doing the lord’s work’.



“Good people need people to support. So, you cannot talk Ill about the special prosecutor, Chief Justice, and the IGP to me. I know them and these are people who mean well,” he stressed.







