Dampare is the best Police Chief so far - Ahafo NPP Chairman

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Source: Jeffrey Adjei, Contributor

The Ahafo regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, says the performance of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is obvious to Ghanaians who assess him objectively.

According to him, the operations and public confidence in the Police since the IGP assumed office have scaled up.



“Let’s stop stabbing hardworking people in the back. What this man is doing is obvious for every Ghanaian to see. Even if you don’t like him, you can tell that the police service is much better under him. Because we are so used to doing wrong, we can’t accept people who are transformational.



“All other IGPs in the past did their part and have left, but if you look at the changes, the visibility, the public confidence in the service, and all that, you can tell that he’s the best Ghana has had in many years, and we must protect and defend people like that. In my region, I see police people on motorbikes everywhere you pass, and we are allowing a few jealous individuals to destroy such a person. That is not right, and we must speak up,” he told Kumasi-based Angel FM on Friday, September 15, 2023.

On Tuesday, the IGP appeared before the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing the leaked tape of some police officers plotting his removal. His accusers had already appeared before the committee.



The committee, which is on a break, is set to resume sitting on October 2, 2023.