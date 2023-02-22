Dampare is transforming the Ghana Police Service - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo with IGP Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the marked transformation of the Ghana Police Service under the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

He reiterated the support of government for the efforts by the IGP to transform the service and improve general policing in the country.



“We’re all witnessing the transformation of the Ghana police service under our very eyes. We see the discipline that has been restored to our roads, the enhanced Police visibility and general discipline in society under the leadership of the IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare.

“I want to assure him that he has my full support and the support of my government to continue his transformation of the police service.”



The president made the remark during the unveiling of the police headquarters facelift and handing over of some 600 motto bikes, vehicles among others to the service as part of his commitment to ensure security in the country.