Dampare masterminded recording, leak of viral tape - COP Mensah's bombshell allegation

COP Mensah and IGP Dampare

Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah has alleged that the brain behind a recording of his controversial plot of oust the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in a leaked conversation is the IGP himself, George Akuffo Dampare.

He made the allegation at the tail end of Day 2 of his testimony before the Samuel Atta Akyea-led parliamentary committee sitting at Parliament House in Accra on September 1, 2023.



The chairman asked about the complete tape and whether he (COP Mensah) had a copy after serially questioning the genuineness of the tape the committee is relying on.



"Since you’ve laid the foundation that the tape is incomplete, do you have the complete tape?" the chairman asked.



“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation, was done by the current IGP," he responded.

“He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it and so the tape, from my intel is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, the right person to call before this committee is the Inspector-General of Police,” he added.



Asked whether he verified what his intel told him of that it was a case of heresy, he stressed: "This is not something I just believe to be true," before offering to share his intel in a closed sitting with committee members.







