Dangerous! Traders complain of gas leakage at new Kejetia market

The multi-million dollar new Kejetia Market is sitting on a time bomb as traders complain of constant gas leakages from a gas plant installed beneath the project.

This could trigger a disaster at the slightest spark of any fire within and around the market.



3news.com checks revealed that a few meters away from the gas installation are shops and other makeshift structures where some traders light fires in coal pots and gas cookers for food and other routine businesses.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Wednesday, March 25, Chairman for the Kejetia Petty Traders Association Nana Prempeh told host of the show: “A major disaster which will shake the foundations of Asanteman and Ghana [awaits us] if maintenance on the leaking gas plant is not immediately affected”.

He explained that “traders whose shops are closer to the gas installation plant say the leaking gas always diffuse into their shops”, a situation he said, “has caused fear and panic among the traders. So we want the firefighters and city authorities to fix the problem”.



The $298 million project with over 10,000 stores is likely to go waste if drastic measures and timely maintenance are not taken.



Leadership of the traders say official complaints have been referred to city authorities on countless occasions and managers of the market including the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) but “we are yet to see any commitment to resolving the leaking gas which puts [our] lives in danger as the huge edifice continues to sit on a time bomb.”