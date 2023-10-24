Dare me! - Ken Agyapong threatens to post evidence of executives who took 'bribe' to vote

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has threatened to release photos of certain individuals he claims sold their votes during the NPP super delegates' elections held in August 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Tamale over the weekend, Agyapong alleged that several party executives, including chairmen, had accepted substantial sums of money and brand-new vehicles in exchange for their votes.



Some party leaders, according to him, received as much as GH¢100,00, and brand-new pickup trucks.



"The super delegates election, 945 or so electorate. Some executives got as much as GH¢100,000, which is 1 billion old cedis, and some got Navara pickups. I have the pictures here, and if they dare me, I will put them on social media for everybody to see… they took a brand new pickup Navara, like the Mitsubishi pickup I brought to Yaa-Naa which is worth $40,000,” he said.



He tasked other delegates for the November 4 vote to demand similar amounts or refuse to cast their votes for such candidates.



“So, $40,000 multiplied by 11 is $440,000. In the Ashanti region, some got as high as GH¢150,000. Then some of the chairmen got Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, so why won't he win?



“This time I am advising all delegates and polling station executives to take at least GH¢100,000, if not, don't vote for them because I, Kennedy Agyapong, with a loud mouth sitting here, I have one vote, and the polling station executives have one vote, your chairman has one vote, everybody has one vote,” he added.

Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





