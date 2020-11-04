Date NDC men and bring them into NPP – Minister charges NPP ladies

Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, Minister of Defense

Minister of Defense Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul has charged the ladies within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to befriend the men in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and court them into the elephant family.

He advised that the men in the NPP should also go after NDC ladies and ensure that they perform their conjugal duties properly to lure them in the party in order to soar its vote margin in the 2020 polls.



Speaking at Chereponi at an event covered by MyNewsGh.com, the Bimbilla lawmaker revealed that politics is about development which is synonymous with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which is why they must embark on that crusade.



“Go out and look for the NDC boys to join NPP. The boys must also go and date the NDC girls and bring them to the NPP. Politics is about numbers and development. Befriend them to vote for NPP and Razak”, he said.

According to him, the close to one million Ghanaians who rejected Mahama in the 2016 polls are still around and will still reject him in the forthcoming polls.



“The one million who voted against him in 2016 are still around. The number will rise to 1.6 million in the 2020 polls. He left no legacy for the people of the north. He claims he is a northerner but left no legacy. There is no legacy like giving you a Region because it comes with development. You can get that type of development when the party that believes in development is in power. You have no excuse because you are lucky to have the Vice President in the region.” he disclosed