Dead pigeons thrown in my house hours to NDC polls - Afriyie Ankrah alleges

Image of the two dead pigeons shared by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Even before the ballots have been cast and votes counted at the 10th Delegates Conference of the National Democratic Congress, there is already drama in various forms as is evident with elections of this nature.

The NDC is holding its national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium which will see over 9,000 delegates take turns to cast their votes for the preferred candidates for the various positions.



Ahead of the event, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who is aspiring to contest the General Secretary position of the party has shared an image of what seems to be two dead pigeons found on his compound hours before the elections.



In a post shared via his WhatsApp status, he alleged that persons seeking to contest him were responsible for throwing the dead pigeons into the compound of his home.



“The stupid idiots who think they have lost think they can shake us. Woke up and felt like going outside immediately before the children woke up and saw 2 pigeons tied and with the necks cut and thrown into the compound,” he wrote.



In another separate message on the development, the NDC Director of Elections wrote; “This is what the stupid idiots who’ve lost threw into the compound o, can you imagine? Into God’s house, hahaha their defeat is sure in Jesus name and they shall receive death by the wrath of God."



See the images and WhatsApp status below:





















