Deal ruthlessly with secessionist group – Kweku Asare

Kweku Asare, a US-based Ghanaian Professor

The separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) that violently captured Juapong on Friday September 25 must be dealt with mercilessly in accordance with the laws of the land, Kweku Asare, a US-based Ghanaian Professor, has said.

The group that is fighting for the independence of ‘Western Togoland’, a part of Ghana which includes the entire of Volta region mounted giant signposts in Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, on Friday September 25, welcoming people to what they call the “Western Togoland”.



They were reported to have attacked Police station in Juapon and captured three Police officers.



“We are seeking independence of our great motherland,” one of the separatists told journalists after they also blocked roads in Juapong in the early hours of Friday September 25.



Sharing his views on this development on his Facebook page, Prof Asare said “Democracy does not empower anyone or group of people, no matter their cause, to violently attack state institutions.



“Nor is there ever a good reason to attack a police station, invade its armory and bolt away with its ammunition.

“The reported attacks on some police stations and the road blockage are high ranking lawlessness that must be condemned in the most unequivocal way and dealt with decisively, timeously and ruthlessly.”



The incident left one person dead and two others sustaining various injuries.



TV3’s Komla Adom who was in Juapong on Friday reported that the deceased, Emmanuel kaleh, 26, died on the spot after a gunshot allegedly fired by the security officers who were deployed to the area to quell the situation..



The two others who also sustained the injuries have been admitted to a local clinic for treatment, Komla further reported.