'Deal with secessionists drastically' - Kpando Chiefs tell govt

The Chiefs have asked government to speed-up the prosecution of these separatists

The Chiefs and Elders of the Akpini (Kpando) Traditional Area have disassociated themselves from the activities of the secessionists’ groups by throwing their total support to government in dealing with the group.

In a press statement signed by Togbui Adza Lokko VII on behalf of Togbui Afendza III, Paramount Chief of the Kpando Traditional Area, it has been established that the actions of the group are unconstitutional and has no basis under the democratic dispensation of the country.



Togbui Lokko VII said the three divisions under Kpando namely, Anyigbe, Gborgome, and Atsiafume have condemned the recent attacks adding that they despise all their activities.



He added, the activities of these groups have worsened the living conditions of people within the region by disrupting economic activities and causing havoc to life and properties.



“The government of Ghana with the law enforcement agencies should deal decisively with such miscreants according to the criminal law of the state regarding such activities” he stated.

He has for that matter asked government to speed-up the punishment for the secessionists adding that it will serve as a deterent to others with similar mindsets.



"Vandalizing Police stations and holding Policemen and women to ransom and other activities perpetrated by the secessionist groups should be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians" he lamented.







