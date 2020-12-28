Deal with threats against journalists - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged the security agencies to deal with threats and attacks against journalists.

It follows recent incidents of attacks and threats on some media practitioners including investigative journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni and morning show host Captain Smart of Angel FM.



Interacting with journalists from Ofoase where he is the MP, Mr Nkrumah said “a number of journalists have reported threats and at least one (1) robbery in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.



"It has been suggested that these threats are associated with their work as journalists.

"It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits - whatever their motives - and arrest and prosecute them with speed”



He said “Ghana's enviable reputation as a protector of journalists’ rights and freedoms must be preserved”