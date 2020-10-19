Deaths in NPP: 'Stop having superstitious beliefs' – Ntim to party faithful

Former National First Vice Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim

Former National First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ntim, has advised party members to desist from having superstitious beliefs following the deaths of two leading party members within a week.

The party’s sitting Member of Parliament for Mfantseman and the Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming December 7 election, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead by suspected armed robbers a few days ago while returning from campaign activities.



While the party was still mourning the gruesome murder of the MP, it was hit with another death as the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusaugu, Abu Kamara died instantly when he was involved in a ghastly accident Friday night after he’d gone to campaign.



In a statement copied to Kasapafmonline.com to mourn the passing of the two party bigwigs, Stephen Ntim expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the party at this trying moment, especially at a time when all is set for the general elections after going through the painstaking due processes.



He urged party members not to attribute the deaths to superstition.

“I wish to advise those of us who feel that some supernatural happenings are taking place within the party because two of our PC’s have passed on within a few days’ intervals, to desist from these superstitious beliefs. What we should realize is that during general election campaigns, there is usually pressure on the campaign teams to move hurriedly from place to place in order to cover all grounds before the Election Day.”



“Overspeeding, fatigue resulting from long hours of driving within the constituency, are the main causes of these accidents. Let’s structure our campaign rounds in such a way that we will campaign in all the communities within the constituencies, without having to spend long hours on the roads, and sleeping behind the wheels, as well as risking our lives to would-be criminals ambushing us,” Mr Ntim added.



He noted “If we observe these precautions, we shall win the elections and still preserve our lives. May God guard and guide us in our respective endeavors to give off our best toward total victory on 7th December, 2020.”