Debts may swallow Asenso Boakye at the Roads and Highways ministry – GhCCI

Francis Asenso Boakye is minister-designate for Roads and Highways

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has stated that the debt portfolio at the Ministry of Roads and Highways may swallow the current sector minister, Francis Asenso Boakye.

This comes on the back of the government releasing GH¢150 million for road maintenance across the country.



“The government has released an amount of GH¢150 million for the engagement and payment to road contractors undertaking pothole patching across the country. The amount is part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways,” the Ministry disclosed in a statement.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Chief Executive Officer of GhCCI, Mr Emmanuel A. Cherry stated that the amount is woefully inadequate.

However, touching on debts at the Ministry, Mr Cherry stated that the leadership style of the former Roads and Highways Minister, Amoako Atta has left a huge debt at the Ministry.



“Honorable Francis Asenso Boakye has a lot of work to do because of the backlog that Amoako Attah left for him. So he needs no honeymoon at all. We are going to support him in making sure that he delivers according to his mandate that is assigned to him. Because he is a fine gentleman and ever ready to work with people. That is the beauty of democracy.



“So if you begin to bring in people to support your workload, it will become easier. But the challenge he will face is money to pay the backlogs. Which means President Akufo-Addo must also try as much as possible and try and support this fine gentleman to do according to the task if not so debt portfolio alone will swallow this man.”