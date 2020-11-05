Dec 7 polls: Be impartial – Edudzi Tamaklo to IGP

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, former Aide to John Mahama

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has been urged to remain neutral and impartial before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Private legal practitioner and Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Godwin Edudzi Tameklo said the recent posture of the IGP in relation to electoral violence does not inspire confidence that he will be fair during the polls.



His comments come after Mr Oppong-Boanuh has assured the nation that his men will work to protect lives and properties before, during and after the elections on December 7.



He warned persons intending to foment troubles during the elections that the police will deal with them ruthlessly if they are caught.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 he said “62,794 security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces are being deployed for the elections.



“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations who will remain invisible,” the IGP added.



“I have already said that we have a deep commitment to preventing crime from happening, but where they do happen, we will arraign the offenders, do the investigations, gather the necessary evidence and get them prosecuted successfully,” he assured.

Speaking in relation to this development on TV3’s New Day hosted by Johnnie Hughes on Thursday, November 5, Mr Edudzi Tameklo said “Your body language is different from your action. The mere fact that President Akufo-Addo has given you a contract extension does not stop you from discharging your responsibilities.



“I want an assurance from an IGP who will say that when the NDC MP did this we are prosecuting, the NPP MP has done it and we are prosecuting.



“We saw live ammunitions during the registration and nothing was done about it and this same person comes back to say during the election itself he will ensure that there will be peace. Who are you deceiving Mr IGP?”



But responding to his claim on the same show, Dennis Aboagye, a member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the Police should be trusted to do a good job in the elections.



He noted that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has resourced the Police service to enable them deliver they mandates.