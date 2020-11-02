Dec 7 polls: NPP not relying on surveys – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen says he is unperturbed about the Center for Democratic Development, CDD’s latest Pre-Election Survey which gives thumbs up to the NPP for fulfilling its campaign promises.

The CDD in its latest survey released on Friday says the president enjoys a favourable response from the Ghanaian in terms of its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, free electricity and education. Ghanaians however are unimpressed about the President’s poor handling in fighting corruption, bridging the inequality gap and handling of inflation.



The report concludes that the NPP administration enjoys a significant advantage representing 15 percent points over the NDC when it comes to public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises.



However reacting to the survey, Nana Obiri Boahen said the party is not concerned about the report.

“I think I can speak for myself and the foot soldiers of my party because the ordinary NPP supporter is the foot soldier and is not someone who is so much enormous about CDD, Occupy Ghana and the EIU. We are very much particular about sending the message, relaying the message, campaigning for the NPP that’s all. It is some of you when you go on TV and the FM station that you talk about GDP, agriculture grew by this percentage; If the CDD has made a survey and NPP is in the lead or NPP is following NDC it is neither here nor there. It is left for the intellectuals but those of us in the villages we are campaigning as if the NPP is in opposition,” Nana Obiri Boahen stated this on Sunday’s Afternoon Show, “Decision 2020” on 3FM.



On the poor handling of inflation and curbing corruption, the NPP scribe said “ I am saying that the issue of corruption, the issue of inflation, I was born in the village, bred in the village, educated in the village, I attended Secondary School by virtue of the fact that my father was a cocoa farmer. Now government has brought Free Senior High School it is a big plus, so to the ordinary Ghanaian you can put aside this issues of corruption, inflation, GDP, PP, please for those of us in the village and educated in the village we are going out for NPP”.