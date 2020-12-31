Dec. Polls witnessed worst ever electoral manipulation in Ghana’s history – Kunbuor

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Benjamin Kunbuor

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Benjamin Kunbuor has said strange manipulations never witnessed in the history of Ghana characterised the recent Presidential and Parliamentary

According to him, it is a known fact that African elections are manipulated one way or the other but one will expect that in Ghana’s case that would have been done with a bit of sophistication and decency.



Speaking at a programme in Accra to commemorate the 31st December Revolution on Thursday, the former Law Lecturer stated that never has Ghana’s election results been changed several times as has happened under the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission.



“We have a very clear idea since 1993 that when elections are conducted the winner will normally take over and this country moves on. We do have some challenges from time to time but never did we ever experience a situation where election results have been declared, corrected, changed, amended, and possibly only God knows what will happen next.”



Meanwhile, Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 30, 2020, petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the results of Election 2020.

Ex-Mahama further wants the court to order for a re-run of the polls hence the need to issue a fiat restraining President Akufo-Addo from holding himself as the President-elect.



Other reliefs



Other reliefs sought by the Former President include a declaration that the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, breached the 1992 constitution, specifically Article 63(3) with the declaration that she made on December 9, 2020.



Also, the former President is asking the apex court of the land to declare that based on the data contained in the declaration “no candidate satisfied” the more than 50 percent threshold required to be declared a winner of the presidential poll.