Dec polls: All polling stations in Ashanti Region declared flashpoints

The security situation in the region is under control, however, there is heightening political tensi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has revealed that the over 5,190 polling stations in Ashanti Region will be considered flashpoints.

Regional Police Commander COP Kwasi Mensah Duku buttressed this claim with data from the Small Arms and Light Weapons Commission which revealed over 635 flashpoints in Ashanti Region.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning Show GhanAkoma on Monday, October 26, COP Mensah Duku told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “all the polling stations in the region have been flagged as flashpoint areas in the face of security ahead of the general elections”.



He further stressed that “the security situation in the region is under control, however, there is heightening political tension”.

Speaking on the recent happenings in the Asawase Constituency involving NDC supporters who nearly took over the Suame Police Station on Saturday, the senior police capo commended the personnel who were on duty at for acting professionally during the heat of the agitation.



COP Mensah Duku appealed to the general public to go about their normal daily activities but admonished the public to give out information on persons with questionable characters to assist the police flush out miscreants from the society.