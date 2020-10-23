Dec polls: Maintain law and order with civility – Ibn Chambas to Police

Dr Ibn Chambas, UN Representative

A delegation from the United Nations, led by Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel on Thursday, October 22, 2020, called on the Inspector-General of Police and members of the Police Management Board to deliberate on Police preparedness towards the upcoming elections.

Dr Ibn Chambas commended the IGP on his hard work and recent tour to various regions to ascertain operational readiness of the Police ahead of the elections.



He also urged Police to maintain law and order with civility to promote peace during the election, adding that security for elections is key.

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh assured the delegation of maximum security before, during and after the general elections.