Dec polls: Opoku-Agyemang dialogues with women today

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, vice presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, 23 October 2020 hosts a cross-section of Ghanaian women in dialogue.

Women leaders in commerce, health care, trading, farming, traditional leadership, business and gender activism among others will discuss an agenda to promote more female representation in all spheres of national experience for 2021 and beyond.



In recognizing the opportunity presented to her as the first female vice-presidential candidate of a major political party, the primary objective for the event, according to a statement from her office “is to share perspectives among other women leaders about common concerns.”



It is also expected to generate concrete actions and a framework for using female-specific platforms to promote greater participation and representation in the country.

Talking ahead of the event, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that: “I would like to share my own vision as a woman, with an opportunity to influence a new approach to address a broad range of national issues.



“I also hope to identify more ways to arrive at result-driven partnerships with our male counterparts on the many challenges we face regardless of gender.”