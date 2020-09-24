December 7 polls: Choose result-oriented Akufo-Addo – GIPC boss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be re-elected in this year’s general elections due to his remarkable performance in his first term in office, Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has said.

He noted that this election is about choices and further called on Ghanaians to choose a leader who is result-oriented.



“I quote ‘If you don’t make a choice, you have still made a choice. Life is all about choices’ – Uncle Ebo Whyte. But for goodness sake make the right choice to get the desired results #LeadershipOfService* *#4MoreForNana*,” he said in a tweet.



He added “Leaving no one behind…. embracing all in making Ghana proud. A government of achievements, progress and development #74DaysToVote #4MoreToDoMoreForYou #LeadershipOfService.”



By Laud Nartey|3news.com|Ghana