December 7 polls: We’ll crush you – Army to miscreants

The Ghana Army has vowed to punish perpetrators of any form of violence during the elections

The General Officer Commanding, Southern Command of the Ghana Army, Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, has assured that they have the capacity to deal with miscreants who will want to foment troubles before, during and after the elections this year.

He said the unit is ready to deal decisively with any form of aggression ahead of the polls.



Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah told journalists after a simulation exercise on Monday, October 12 that they will not disappoint Ghanaians following the trust that they have vested in them to protect lives and properties.



“The security services in the Western region and Western North region, we are united, we are together.

“We stand together, we support each other, we are ever prepared for the task ahead of us.



“Ghanaians have vested their trust in us and we are telling them that we are ready.



“We are assuring them that we are ready to defend them when the time comes.”