December 7 polls the most important in Ghana's history - Ambassador Ayisi Boateng

Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng has described the upcoming elections as the most significant in the history of the country.

This according to him, is the reality because the polls will provide an opportunity for the nation to chose the path of continuity in progress or retrogress.



He explained that a vote for president Akufo-Addo will represent the path for continuity in development, whereas, a vote for former President Mahama will be the other way round.



In an interview with this reporter, Ambassador Ayisi Boateng, said the Akufo- Addo-led government, has laid a solid foundation for massive development drive in the country.



He posited that the nation was on her knees when the government took over the reins of administration on January 7, 2017.



But due to dedication and commitment to service, coupled with the display of competence, the economic fundamentals have been stabilised and ready for a gargantuan take of.

In spite of the daunting challenges, the founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indicated that the government has managed to implement some key policies that have come to define the development path of the nation.



Chief among the policies he stated are the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, planting for food and jobs, restoration of teacher trainee and nurses allowances.



Also, the meaning and value for money infrastructural development dotted all over the country, is a significant indication of the path of progress the nation is heading.



Ambassador Ayisi Boateng argued profusely that it takes a decisive and bold leader in the calibre of President Akufo-Addo, to implement free SHS in the midst of the economic hardship the nation was faced with.



He mentioned the introduction of the free SHS policy as the best thing to have ever happened to the country because the policy will provide the needed human capital to spearhead the nation's development drive in the future.

Ambassador Ayisi Boateng, therefore, entreated the electorates to be more concerned with the path of development the nation has chosen under President Akufo Addo and endorse him for a second term on December 7.



The former board member of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), further tasked the electorates not to repeat the mistake of 2008, when voters failed the nation by voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, had voters voted for the NPP to continue the line of progress in place at the time, the nation would have been placed on a higher level by now.



The NPP founding member contended that the vote for the NDC in that elections derailed the gains the ex-President Kufuor's administration made and brought the nation back to the path of retrogression.



"This time around, another opportunity has prevailed and we can't afford to fail ourselves" Ambassador Ayisi Boateng observed.

