'December 7 polls will head for a run-off' – Latest iPoll Survey predicts

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Former President John Dramani Mahama

A new iPoll Survey on the policies, parties, and choices in the upcoming 2020 general elections suggests that it will head for a runoff.

According to the poll, no candidate will garner 50+1% to win the elections by 'one-touch' as being speculated by some researchers.



The findings of the poll which was conducted between 1st and 15th November 2020 indicate that ex-President John Dramani Mahama will garner 48.7% whilst President Akufo-Addo will get 46.1. The other candidates will, however, share 5.2%.



The sampling size for the poll was 670, and by this, many observers might question its efficiency because of its small number.



According to the results of the survey, 31% of the people sampled were sympathetic to the ruling NPP and 24.3% to National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A whopping 40% were independent, indicating many independent voters may tilt in favour of the opposition NDC unlike in 2016 when the majority voted for the NPP.



81.2% of those sampled were males, whilst 18.8% were females.



In terms of age, 36.3% were within the ages of 30 to 39, whereas between 18 and 29 constituted 27.8%. The 60 and above category had only 1.4%.



Also, Private sector employees constituted 36% of those sampled, 31.5 public sector employee,s and 19.9% were students.