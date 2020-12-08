December 7, what went down and what you may have missed

GhanaWeb brings its readers a wrap of events from election day

It was a ‘hot’ day for all; candidates contesting in the presidential and parliamentary polls, the Electoral Commission, polling and party agents, media personnel and indeed, all Ghanaians.

The general elections, a major event to elect a president and some 275 parliamentarians for the 9th time under the fourth republic was due.



GhanaWeb brings you a brief summary of how the entire day unfolded during the ‘big day’:



Long queues before start of voting at 7:



Before 5 am, several persons had queued at most polling stations to begin voting. Then it clocked 7, voting began.



Delays at some polling stations:



A few delays at some polling stations; The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Chereponi and the Weija-Gbawe constituencies were a few of the affected areas, but soon enough, the issues were rectified by the EC and the process continued.



Drunk men show up at polling station:



Who says one needs a ‘stable state of mind’ to be able to vote? Perhaps, this was the thought of some two men who were arrested by the police after they showed up to vote at Abetifi in the Eastern Region. DSP Yaw Dankwa-Agyekum who spoke to Adom News explained that the two couldn’t be trusted around the designated areas where the polls were being held.

Misunderstanding at Odododiodio:



With peace pacts signed, and many campaign messages preached, voting was relatively smooth in the early hours and then a first misunderstanding was reported in the greater Accra Region.







At the Odododiodio constituency, which was one of the marked flashpoints of the NDC, some voters budged into the centre despite the presence of security officers, a situation that overwhelmed them and interrupted the process briefly according to Citi reports. This was brought under control.



Presidential candidates voting:



All two presidential candidates and their running mates had visited their respective constituencies to cast their votes in the early hours of December 7. New Patriotic Party Flagbearer and President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Kyebi to vote,



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited his home in Walewale to cast his vote, National Democratic Congress Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama was at Bole to vote, whilst his running mate visited Cape Coast to exercise her franchise.





Gunshots fired at Awutu Senya East, polling agent arrested over ballot box tampering:



Two unfortunate incidents happened at the Awutu Senya East constituency which was the area of Member of Parliament Hawa Koomson. Following earlier events of violence in July and November, the place was observed keenly with security in place.



It appears this was not enough to stop some unscrupulous persons from perpetrating violent acts. Occupants of a 4X4 SUV shot at a KIA saloon car with registration number GW 2375-20, meters away from the polling station, injuring two persons in the process. Police have since launched investigations into the issue.



EC officials sacked for tampering with ballot papers:



The Electoral Commission announced the arrest of some suspected officers who were caught tampering with ballot papers at the polling station in the Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central Constituencies. They were removed from post and subsequently arrested, with one in police custody.



Tema East vote influencing allegations:



There were allegations of vote influencing by some NDC members at the Tema East constituency, at the St. Padmore Street schools. Per their accounts, there were hired persons who were influencing the votes of others in the queues by paying them or forcing them to vote.



Electoral Commission Officials refused to comment on the issues at the time GhanaWeb visited the place but party agents who spoke to the news team confirmed this.





Missing name of John Mahama’s bodyguard rectified:



NDC flagbearer John Mahama had noted the missing name of his security guard with whom he went to vote on the day from the register. According to him, though the individual’s name had been crosschecked prior to the day, his name couldn’t be found on the day.



The Electoral Commission however came out to confirm that the issue had been rectified and the bodyguard, Mr. Tahiru Bombi Bakari voted at the District Office Polling Station after his name was traced in the voter’s register.



Rains stall polls at some stations:



In the Volta, Eastern and Ashanti regions, there were ‘peace showers’ if you like but these stalled the process for a while in some constituencies till the downpour subsided.



One arrested for taking photo of ballot paper:



One man has been arrested by security officials in Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region for taking a photo of his ballot paper after voting. He was arrested and put in custody. He was also deprived the chance to vote in the parliamentary elections.

Voting ends at 5:



Voting officially ended at 5 pm but a few other polling stations had some few numbers to deal with but virtually everything was done before 6pm on the day. Voting then began.







Meanwhile results from various regions and constituencies have started emerging.



There have been some certified results from the Electoral Commission in areas including the Ayawaso West Wuogon where incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan, retained her seat against her opponent John Dumelo. Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese lost his seat to his NDC opponent, Elvis Morris Donkor.



Deputy Defence Minister Major (rtd) Derek Oduro has lost the Nkoranza North seat.



Deputy Minister for Communications George Andah has lost his Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat and Bekwai MP Joe Osei-Owusu has retained his seat in the lawmaking chamber.



