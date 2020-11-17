December Polls: 'Promote unity, peace and not violence' - Ghanaians urged

Most Reverend Peter Kwasi Sarpong Emeritus, Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Most Reverend Peter Kwasi Sarpong Emeritus, Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, has appealed to Ghanaians to promote unity and peace before, during and after the December 7 polls.

According to him, elections has absolutely nothing to do with violence.



He, therefore, emphasized that: "The role of Electorates is not violence or anything that will disturb the peace we are enjoying, the role of the Electorates is to listen to parties manifesto and decide who can fulfil the promises before we vote ".



He cautioned: "In this year of elections, I exhort all of you Ghanaians to seek peace and unity in your daily lives. Let us realize that everybody is our brother or sister. Leave corruption, bribery, favouritism, political deceit, intimidation, fear out of politics because their father is the devil and outcome of such an immoral act is violence".



He also advised the political leaders to educate their members about the electoral law of this country to avoid any possible misunderstanding at the polling stations.

The man of God who is also a senior citizen of this country, pleaded with the security agencies to remain resolute in dealing with violence at the various polling stations.



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to pray for Ghana to see peace after the Elections.



He concluded: "Let's also have trust in the work of the Electoral Commission, don't let us do anything that jeopardizes our peace because we don't have anywhere to go. God bless us all".

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor