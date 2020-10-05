December Polls: We’ll discharge our mandate without fear – IGP assures

Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Buanuh

The Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Buanuh has reiterated the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to discharge its duties without fear or favour before, during and after the 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“I can assure the good people of Ghana that we shall perform our duties professionally without any bias towards the left, right or center. We shall be impartial in the discharge of our duties. We shall discharge our constitutional mandate duties without fear or favour before, during and after the elections,” the IGP assured.



According to the IGP, Political Violence has not helped any country neither has it solved any grievance or addressed any difference in opinion therefore Ghanaians should not engage in violence to jeopardize the peace enjoyed over the years.



He advised the youth “not to engage in violence to achieve anybody’s goal.



He also admonished politicians to “use the appropriate and legally sanctioned channels to address our grievances and differences rather than engaging in the use of violence”



Mr. Oppong-Buanuh hastened to add that, the Police Administration will not shield any Police personnel who misconducts himself in the election

The IGP James Oppong- Buanuh said this on Saturday at Kwahu Nkwatia during a ceremony to commission a 14 single rooms self contained apartment constructed by KABAKA Foundation set up by Richard Owiredu Wadie a contractor and a Philanthropist.



While commending the Philanthropist for his kind gesture, the IGP said to rise up to emerging security challenges in the Eastern region as whole and Kwahu Scarp in Particular ,”there is the need to beef up the personnel strength and upgrade some of our formations” therefore the management Board of the Police Administration have upgraded the Nkwatia Police station to a District Police Command while a Divisional status to be called Kwahu Scarp Division is being considered.



The Philanthropist -Richard Owiredu Wadie who is Chairman of KABAKA Foundation said he is a native of Nkwatia therefore built the facility to give back to his community. He said peace and security is important to economic development therefore worth it to provide accommodation to Police officers scattered in rented rooms in the community due to lack of Baracks .



Richard Owiredu Wadie has turned 40 years this year as a result giving back to society .He recently paid Ghc12,000 medical bills for 20 detained mothers at the Eastern Regional Hospital and donated truck load of medical equipment, detergents, baby diapers, toiletries among others to the hospital.