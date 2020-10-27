December polls: NPP urges Ghanaian youth to vote for Akufo-Addo

Nana Akomea

The New Patriotic Party has called on the Ghanaian youth to vote for President Akufo-Addo in December polls.

According to former Communications Director of the ruling party Nana Akomea, the NPP has better prospects for the youth than their opponent NDC.



“Under our less than four years of administration, we have delivered the Ghana Post System, the Mobile Money Payment Interoperability among many others. This free interoperability across mobile wallets and bank accounts are indeed the most advanced in Sub-Saharan Africa. The NDC between 2015 and 2016 planned to deliver it at $1.2 billion but the NDC has delivered it at $4.5 million,” Mr. Akomea said at a press conference in Accra Monday.

He noted: “Digitisation is now and the future and any party that does not partake in it will be left out. The determined effort to digitize Ghana is a major deliverable by the NPP to the youth of this country. The youth is the future of this country, so building a digital economy and infrastructure is therefore building a future for the youth. The NPP is the digital party, the NPP government is the digital government.”



“I am charging Ghanaian youth to rise up and carry Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP to victory in December so that together, we will build a partnership that will build a solid country that will be envy to all”.