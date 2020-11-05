December polls: We’re not violent but we won’t accept rigging – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said the party will not start any violence in the December 7 election reiterating his commitment to maintaining the peace and stability of Ghana.

He said “for us, we will play by the game because Ghana is for us we don’t want to cause any trouble so if there will be violence it will not start from us but we will not sit aloof for the election to be rigged,” Mahama said.



According to him, the NDC founded the fourth Republic, therefore, will not do engage in any acts that will endanger the Constitution.



“Former President Rawlings is the founder of the fourth Republic, we wrote the Constitution of Ghana, we conveyed the consultative Assembly so we will be the last people to try to create any problem in the fourth Republic. That is why we uphold the principles of democracy but same cannot be said about our opponents -they introduced vigilantism.



He added “vigilantism was not known in Ghana. Look at what happened in Ayawaso Wuogon, hooded Vigilantes dressed in security uniform stormed there to fire gunshots .The recommendations of the Commission of enquiry have not been implemented and the people involved are still parading around wielding guns”.



Mr. Mahama pointed out that “the recent registration exercise where some people were shot and wounded, someone in mufti threatened a Policeman in uniform so these things Democracy and stability of the country. Nana,our radio stations – Montie, XYZ and Gold FM have all been closed down in a country where we practice democracy and free speech but everyone is quiet ”

The NDC Presidential Candidate said this Thursday at the Chief Palace of Abuihene in reaction to appeal by the Aburihene-Otubuor Gyan Kwasi to the leadership of the two main Political Parties – NDC and NPP to ensure peaceful election.



The Chief said Ghanaians will hold the two leaders responsible should Ghana be plunged into violence.



Mr. Mahama paid a courtesy call on Aburihene to begin his four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region today November 5, 2020.



President Mahama will tour 22 Constituencies in the region. He will be engaging various groups such as Chiefs, farmers, Fishermen, and traders during his tour.



The NPP polled 626,893 votes representing 63.11% while the NDC garnered 355,798 representing 35.83% in 2016 Presidential Election .