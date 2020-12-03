Declaration of election day as a holiday a panic reaction - Economic Fighters League

Economic Fighters League logo

The Economic Fighters League has described the declaration of December 7, 2020, as a public holiday as another panicked reaction to the threat posed by the novel and resolute #NoVote2020 campaign by the Economic Fighters League, endorsed by a large portion of the voting population.

A statement issued by the youth group indicated that “the right to vote – or not to vote – is reserved in the voter, and any calculated attempt to coerce the awakened and heightening numbers of #NoVote2020 campaigners is undemocratic. It is a clear sign of a dying sakawa system.”



“This latest desperate action taken by the custodians of a rotten system to declare 7th December 2020 a public holiday only serves as evidence of the fear of poor voter turnout as has already occurred during the special voting exercise on 1st December. This low voter turnout was in spite of the double salaries offered to police officers, widespread bribery, and other outrageous acts of coercion that our politicians have become known for."

It is only after the election that Ghanaians will know the real impact of the election on our economy and the true current reality of the COVID pandemic in Ghana.



The People of Ghana reserve the right to choose not to further exacerbate the Ghanaian condition by participating in an election whose only purpose is to legitimize the rotten system under which we are living, coordinated by seemingly competing political parties with known track records of stealing, racketeering, fraud, violence and an overall disrespect for the Ghanaian public.