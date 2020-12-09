Declaring results now may cause some disruption - Security analyst

Security Analyst Adib Saani

Security Analyst and the Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani has said the delay in announcing election results causes the flow of misinformation and disinformation.

According to him, with the current situation in the county, the declaration of the presidential results will cause some disruption in the country.



In a Facebook post, he said even though he cannot tell the extent of the disruption the rhetoric he said is not helping.



“In my candid opinion, declaring the results now might cause some disruption. I don’t know to what extent, but the rhetoric is not helping.”



He adds that it is obvious trouble is brewing

Meanwhile, some supporters of the National Democratic Congress have stormed the Electoral Commission office alleging that the EC is planning to manipulate the election results to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Ghanaweb’s reporter George Ayisi, the supporters have just arrived at the EC’s office to protest against the EC even though the EC is yet to make any declaration in the outcome of the presidential elections.



Below is his Facebook post



