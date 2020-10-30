Defeat staring NDC in the face because NPP has delivered – Prof Dodoo

Professor Alex Dodoo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Standard Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, has noted that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has delivered on its mandate over the past three-and-a-half years in office.

He said the party should be voted for in the December 7 elections in order to consolidate the gains made.



Prof Dodoo noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s policies and programmes including the Free Senior High School, affect the lives of the ordinary Ghanaians in all parts of the country.



He said these while sharing his views on the violence that occurred between supporters of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) within the Odododiodio Constituency last Sunday. Prof Dodoo, an indigene of Odododiodio, said the NDC is now resorting to violence because they are fully aware of the defeat that is coming their way in the polls.

“It is very obvious that defeat is staring at the NDC and so they are resorting to violence,” he said.



“The work has been done by the NPP, considering the kind of programmes and interventions initiated by the government.



“We have the Free SHS and the other numerous interventions in place and so the work has been done,” he said on Accra-based Net 2 TV on Wednesday.