Politics

Defeated Kumawu NPP aspirant to drill 25 boreholes for communities

Former US branch Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic party Edward Kofi has announced his intention to drill 25 boreholes in all the 25 towns in the Sekyere Kumawu district to help provide quality drinking water in the farming district.

The move, according to the defeated Parliamentary aspirant, is one of the many support systems he has outlined help the newly elected candidate for the NPP Philip Basoah to retain the seat for the party.



According to him, his aim of contesting the primary was to draw development closer to the Sekyere Kumawu district in addition to what the incumbent Member of Parliament has already done.



“My whole intention between now and to the December elections is to work as hard as I can with my team members to make sure the NPP retains the Kumawu Parliamentary seat and increase the vote margin of President Nana Akufo-Addo in elections 2020,’’ he said.

The soft-spoken politician placed second in the Saturday contest with 73 votes as against the incumbent MP Philip Basoah’s 184 votes. Third aspirant Philp Bannor had 60 votes out of the 375 votes cast.



Speaking with Ultimate News, he charged his disappointed followers in the constituency to remain calm and rally behind the parliamentary candidate.



“I feel very proud of the work I have done with my team, remember we were three contestants and out of the three I placed second so in many ways I’m proud of the fight we have fought. I have already called to congratulate Hon. Philip Basoah Yes! I’m going to work with him. Remember I’m a devoted member of the NPP, I have been the constituency Chairman of the party in the USA , I was also the Chairman of the fundraising committee that raised millions of dollars into 2016 elections so I’m a very committed member of the party. Therefore my message to my supporters is that they should remain calm, ’’ he pleaded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.