Defeated NDC candidate, 4 others petition court to annul Amewu’s victory

Hohoe MP, John Peter Amewu

The 2020 NDC parliamentary candidate for Hohoe constituency, Prof. Margaret Kweku and four others have written to the Ho High Court to annul the election results of the current Hohoe Member of Parliament (MP), John Peter Amewu.

The other petitioners include Simon Alan Opoku Mintah, John Kwame Obimpeh, Godfred Koku Kofie, and Felix Quarshie, all residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL).



The petitioners argue that the failure of the Electoral Commission to allow them to vote in the parliamentary elections breached their rights guaranteed under the constitution.



They want the EC to conduct fresh elections that include them.

The EC and the former Energy Minister have been named as defendants.



See full petition below:



