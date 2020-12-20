‘Defence Intelligence’ soldier arrested at Mahama’s office with loaded weapon – Kwesi Pratt alleges

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has alleged that a soldier from Defence Intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces was arrested at the office of former President John Dramani Mahama with a loaded weapon.

According to the veteran journalist, he got a hint of this news from social media and after initial checks, his source suggested that the former president’s security team detected that the suspect was armed. The suspect was arrested and disarmed.



“Have you heard that somebody from Defence Intelligence was arrested in the office of John Dramani Mahama with a concealed loaded weapon, somebody must be explaining this?” Pratt said on Alhaji and Alhaji on Pan African TV on Saturday, December 19.



He asked a series of questions: “How come that a soldier from Defence Intelligence went to John Mahama’s office with a concealed loaded weapon? What was he intended to do?”



Pratt indicated that the issue was being swept under the carpet by some powerful people in the society but now that “the matter is out; we can’t keep quiet over it”.



He wondered why the operative from the country’s "Defence Intelligence" will go to the NDC flagbearer’s office with a weapon.



“Where is the weapon? What has happened to that case? We want to know,” a disturbed Kwesi Pratt Jnr. asked.

He stated further that Ghanaians want to know the identity of the said security officer and whether or not he was acting in an official capacity.



“How did he manage to enter the office? Where is the gun which was concealed on the body? Is the police investigating this matter and how far has the investigation gone? We want to know?” he stressed.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr. emphasized further that questions must be asked anytime a Ghanaian citizen is threatened.



Watch Kwesi Pratt Jnr in the video below.



