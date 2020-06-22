Politics

Delegates voted against you because you don’t pick calls – Kennedy Agyapong to defeated MPs

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says most incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentarians who lost their seats lost because they do not pick calls.

According to him, he’s loved in the NPP because he’s the only member one who picks calls of foot soldiers across the country.



He was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Atinka FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The maverick politician observed that most of the incumbent Members of Parliament who lost their seats have lost touch with the grassroots reason why they were booted out of the seat.



Kennedy Agyapong said as an MP, it’s imperative that you pick calls of foot soldiers in order to bond with them at all levels.

He noted that if there’s a bond with the people, you’ll not have to struggle with being competed because you will always go without any form of competition.



“All the foot soldiers across the country like me because I pick their calls anytime they call. They will tell you that when you call, I will shout but if you’ve patience I will help you.”



“Sometimes when they make the demands and I don’t have money; I talk to them for them to understand. So as an MP if you want to be loved you need to be open and build a good relationship with the grass root.”





